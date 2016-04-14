'Game of Thrones' released a video that lets you experience the credits in a whole new way

“Game of Thrones” fans now have a new and improved way to watch the show’s stunning opening credits.

HBO, Facebook, and Oculus have collaborated with Elastic, the company behind the show’s normal opening credits, to create a new 360-degree version of the sequence that’s perfect for virtual reality viewing.

As fans know, each episode of the HBO hit opens with a map of its fictional lands and kingdoms. In this new video, you can explore the whole world of “Thrones” yourself as show composer Ramin Djawadi’s familiar opening music plays.

Many fans claim to see fun bits from the series, or Easter eggs, as they view this new version of Westeros.

See both versions of the opening credits below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

