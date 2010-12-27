GAME MECHANICS EVERYWHERE: Nissan's Leaf Rewards You For Eco-Friendly Driving

Nissan‘s new electric car, the Leaf, includes something called CARWINGS, which keeps track of all your car’s information — and puts you in competition with other Leaf drivers to have the most eco-friendly driving, AutoBlog Green says. This is, depending on your point of view, either creepy or awesome (we’re on the fence).



In startups, from Zynga’s amazing success to Foursquare, game mechanics are all the rage. EA co-founder and Kleiner Perkins partner Bing Gordon talks about “the videogamification of everything.”

And when talking about green technologies, a big challenge is getting people to change their behaviour. Initiatives abound to nudge you into consuming less power, etc. This goes from variable pricing to peer pressure (startup OPOWER, for example, partners with utilities to send you reports on how much better than you your neighbours are conserving energy, pushing you to keep up with the Joneses) to, well, game mechanics.

As we said: you’ll probably either find that awesome (using technology and design to change make people responsible!) or creepy (big corporations and government, allied to control how you drive your car and consume your energy!).

