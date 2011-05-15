Game Hack Day NYC

Back in February, I wrote about hackdays and in particularly music hackday. In that post, I said:



There’s a great group in NYC called nyhacker.org. We hope we can leverage their network as well as locations like General Assembly and other coworking spaces around NYC to activate the hacker community in specific verticals to do more of this.

I’m happy to report that some of the same people who were involved in music hackday have been working on a new vertical hackday, Game Hack Day. It will be at General Assembly on the weekend of June 25th and 26th. If you want to participate in Game Hack Day, leave your email address here.

There are a number of ways to get involved. If you have a company that wants to demo your API and/or sponsor the event, you should go here.

If you want to volunteer to help put Game Hack Day on, you should go here.

If you want to write about or cover Game Hack Day, you should go here.

Gaming and Hacking seem so well suited for each other. Some of my favourite hacks from various hackdays I’ve been to were in fact games. So I’m really excited about this one.

