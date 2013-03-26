Game Developers Are Migrating To Mobile

Game developers are increasingly turning to smartphones and tablets for their next project.



A survey of 2,500 developers from the organisers of the Game Developers Conference held this month found that 58 per cent were planning their next project for mobile devices. Approximately 38 per cent of those surveyed said their last project was on mobile.

Over 50 per cent of those surveyed said they were independent developers, indicating that their could be some bias towards mobile in the survey, since mobile games are cheaper to develop than budget-busting console games.

Mobile gaming isn’t going to knock out the more immersive and graphics-driven desktop and console gaming any time soon. Hand-held consoles, however, are directly threatened by the increasingly sophisticated crop of iOS and Android games and will see less and less developer interest.

Mobile games have been the primary beneficiary of the app store era. No wonder, given they are the largest time bucket on both smartphones and tablets. A BII analysis found that 70 per cent of the top 200 grossing apps on the iOS App Store were games (the proportion was 75 per cent on Google Play).

Among developers working on mobile, 90 per cent planned working on iOS, 75 per cent on Android, and only 15 per cent on Windows Phone.

Click here to view a larger version of this chart.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.