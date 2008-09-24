Game Developer Trion Gets Huge $70M Series C Round

Online game developer Trion raised a $70 million Series C Round, led by Act II Capital, with DCM, Trinity Ventures, Rustic Canyon, Time Warner and Peacock Equity (NBC and GE’s JV) participating.



The company is developing two massively multiplayer online games (think: World of Warcraft) – one in conjunction with Sci-Fi channel, which will share storylines with an upcoming TV show

What sets Trion apart from other game developers is that its games are server based – you need only a small piece of software on your computer, everything else is hosted on Trion’s servers. That means that the company can make updates to the game without requiring users to download large patches.

The company has raised $100 million so far.

See Also:

Trion Preps First Server-Based Game, Inks SciFi Channel Deal

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.