Game Developer Rips PS3 As Difficult To Work With

Weirdly, when Sony Computer Entertainment boss Kaz Hirai said last month that the PS3 is “hard to program for,” he meant it as some sort of praise for his company’s console. (Maybe there’s some Japanese nuance we’re not picking up on.)

But Midway Games (MWY) veteran Shaun Himmerick is less sanguine. In an interview with ThisXboxLife.com, Shaun says coding for the PS3 is “a huge pain in the arse.”

n4g: “The politically incorrect answer is that the PS3 is a huge pain in the arse. Anyone making a game, if you’re going to make it for both [360 and PS3], just lead on the PS3 because if it works on the PS3 it’ll work on 360.”

“The easiest way to look at it is, the 360 has one big chunk of memory, but the PS3 has two chunks of memory that in total are the same size as the Xbox, but because they’re split you can’t share memory the same way. That will bite you in the arse, and it bit us in the arse bad.”

Given Shaun’s views, it’s not terribly surprising that the PS3, besides have a smaller console base, hasn’t had all that many exclusives that not published by Sony itself.

