Game Analytics Provider Kontagent Snaps Up $12 Million

Kontagent, a provider of analytics software that tracks user behaviour for social app companies, announced today it has raised $12 million in its second round of funding.



Zynga is known for having very powerful user analytics software that helps them make more money off their players. Other social gaming companies can use Kontagent’s analytics tools in lieu of building their own.

Kontagent’s clients include major gaming companies like EA, Warner Brothers, Popcap and Ubisoft. Electronic Arts is the second-largest social gaming company after releasing The Sims Social, according to AppData.

Battery Ventures led Kontagent’s second round. Maverick Capital and Altos Ventures also participated in Kontagent’s most recent round. Kontagent was founded in 2007 and has raised $18 million to date.

