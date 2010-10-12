Gambling Moment Of The Weekend, Part 1: Wisconsin's Greedy 2-Pt. Conversion

Photo: AP

The scene: Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. Wisconsin already leads 35-16, when they score a late fourth-quarter touchdown against Minnesota. Leading by 25 (a minimum of four scores) with 6:39 left in the game, Wisconsin attempts a two-point conversion. Minnesota is not happy.The aftermath: Minnesota coach Tim Brewster was extremely upset that John Bielema decided to run up the score with such a lofty lead. Bielema claimed he was simply doing what “the card” told him. (The card tells coaches when the score and maths dictates going for two.) But those with a sharp memory will recall that three years ago, another Badger-Gopher game turned quite ugly–there was much trash talking and a Badger player was punched in the “lower extremities,” if you catch our drift–and ended with Bielema saying, “You want a rivalry, you got one.” The man has a good memory.



There’s also the alternate gambling conspiracy: After the Badger touchdown, the combined score of the two teams was 57 points. Vegas bookies had set the over/under at 58. A successful 2-point conversion would have swung the balance. They failed, but Minnesota scored again before the final gun to push it to the over.

Probably just a coincidence.

