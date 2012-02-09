Gambling Forces Are Gearing Up For A Casino Legislation Battle In New York

Photo: Flickr via cliff1066™

In New York, casino gambling is legal on Indian land and at racetracks (limited to slot machines). But Governor Cuomo would like to change that, and he has been moving to legalise full-out casino gambling in the Empire State.As Charles V. Bagli reports for The New York Times, the potential reality of Las Vegas-style gambling has piqued the interest of rival groups who would like a stake in the governor’s plans.



Some of those groups include the New York Gaming Association, Las Vegas gambling companies like Wynn Resorts, and the Malaysian gambling conglomerate Genting Berhad.

And they’re willing to spend tens of millions of dollars to push Cuomo’s plan through the legislature, and assure a casino licence, Bagli writes.

As of now, it looks like Genting has a leg up on its rivals; the company recently spent $380 million on a licence to operate a gambling hall at the Aqueduct Racetrack in Queens. KT Lim, the company’s chairman, also announced a $4 billion expansion plan at Aqueduct, which would include more slot machines and the country’s largest convention centre.

Genting is reportedly pushing for a 25 mile exclusionary zone that would prevent other casinos from building in the area, though other gambling companies are still vying for that coveted real estate.

