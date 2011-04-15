Americans Are Now More Addicted To Gambling Than Alcohol

Photo: Orin Zebest on flickr

A new study from the University of Buffalo found that gambling addiction is more common than alcoholism, according to Las Vegas Sun.Psychologist John Welte said gambling addiction peaks between ages 31 and 40, when it affects five per cent of the population — three times as common as alcoholism at that age.



Welte cited the rise in popularity of internet gambling, fantasy football and Texas Hold-em poker as a factor in gambling addiction.

Critics of the study say it understates the frequency of alcoholism.

