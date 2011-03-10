How To Turn A £2 Horse Racing Bet Into £1.5 Million

Photo: jesscrossviaFlickr

Steve Whiteley rode a bus to the track yesterday, got into the races with a free ticket, placed a £2 bet and walked with away with a £1.5 million (about $2.3M USD) jackpot.The 61-year-old heating engineer correctly picked six winners in a row at the Exeter race track in the UK, to claim a rollover jackpot that had been building for nearly a week. The victor in the last race, Lupita, was winless in 28 previous starts and was ridden by a jockey who had never won a race in her life. Whiteley picked her because he liked the jockey’s last name.



The “pick six” Jackpot takes place at a different track every day in Britain, but if no one wins the bet, the prize money carries over to the next day. Tuesday’s prize was the largest in the history of the Jackpot. Whiteley said he would have bet more options, but couldn’t afford the larger ticket price.

