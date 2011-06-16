Gambler Wins $51,000 By Correctly Picking All 12 UFC Fights Last Weekend

An online gambler successfully pulled off one the toughest feats in sports — correctly picking the winners of all 12 fights held during UFC 131 on Saturday.



The online betting site, Bodog, says the unidentified tout put $200 on a 12-fight parlay and won $51,547 when it came through.

The winners included a mix of underdogs and favourites making the unlikely betting strategy even more impressive.

