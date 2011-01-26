Egyptian Embassy Categorically Denies rumour That Mubarak's Family Has Fled

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Update: A spokesman from the US embassy categorically denies that the family of Mubarak has fled.



Original post: Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak’s family may have just fled Egypt for the UK, according to Arabic website Akhbar al-Arab (via Adnkronos).

The most important rumoured member in the party: Mubarak’s son, Gamal Mubarak, who has long been assumed to be his presidential heir.

According to the report:

Officials did not immediately confirm the report that Gamal Mubarak has fled to the British capital with his wife and daughter aboard a private jet.

The jet with Mubarak, his family and 97 pieces of luggage on board left for London on Tuesday from an airport in western Cairo, according to the US-based Akhbar al-Arab.

For those who bought the rumour over the weekend that gold was being smuggled out of Egypt to the Netherlands, this may come as no surprise.

Protests have continued into the night, undeterred by police attacks.

