On the lighter side of the WikiLeaks docs, some funny commentary regarding Libyan Leader Muammar al-Qadhafi.From the NYT:



1. (S/NF) Summary: Recent first-hand experiences with Libyan

Leader Muammar al-Qadhafi and his staff, primarily in

preparation for his UNGA trip, provided rare insights into

Qadhafi’s inner circle and personal proclivities. Qadhafi

appears to rely heavily –– ––––– ––––– –––– –––––, and

reportedly cannot travel with his senior Ukrainian nurse, Galyna

Kolotnytska. He also appears to have an intense dislike or fear

of staying on upper floors, reportedly prefers not to fly over

water, and seems to enjoy horse racing and flamenco dancing.

His recent travel may also suggest a diminished dependence on

his legendary female guard force, as only one woman bodyguard

accompanied him to New York. End Summary.

More on Galyna Kolonytska:

6. (S/NF) Finally, Qadhafi relies heavily on his long-time

Ukrainian nurse, Galyna Kolotnytska, who has been described as a

“voluptuous blonde.” Of the rumoured staff of four Ukrainian

nurses that cater to the Leader’s health and well-being, –––––

––––– ––––– emphasised to multiple Emboffs that Qadhafi

cannot travel without Kolotnytska, as she alone “knows his

routine.” When Kolotnytska’s late visa application resulted in

her Security Advisory Opinion being received on the day

Qadhafi’s party planned to travel to the U.S., the Libyan

Government sent a private jet to ferry her from Libya to

Portugal to meet up with the Leader during his rest-stop. Some

embassy contacts have claimed that Qadhafi and the 38 year-old

Kolotnytska have a romantic relationship. While he did not

comment on such rumours, a Ukrainian political officer recently

confirmed that the Ukrainian nurses “travel everywhere with the

Leader.”

