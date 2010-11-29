Wikileaks: Libyan Leader Qadhafi Always Travels With His "Voluptuous" Ukrainian Blonde Nurse

Photo: Wikipedia
On the lighter side of the WikiLeaks docs, some funny commentary regarding Libyan Leader Muammar al-Qadhafi.From the NYT:
1. (S/NF) Summary: Recent first-hand experiences with Libyan
Leader Muammar al-Qadhafi and his staff, primarily in
preparation for his UNGA trip, provided rare insights into
Qadhafi’s inner circle and personal proclivities. Qadhafi
appears to rely heavily –– ––––– ––––– –––– –––––, and
reportedly cannot travel with his senior Ukrainian nurse, Galyna
Kolotnytska. He also appears to have an intense dislike or fear
of staying on upper floors, reportedly prefers not to fly over
water, and seems to enjoy horse racing and flamenco dancing.
His recent travel may also suggest a diminished dependence on
his legendary female guard force, as only one woman bodyguard
accompanied him to New York. End Summary.
More on Galyna Kolonytska:
6. (S/NF) Finally, Qadhafi relies heavily on his long-time
Ukrainian nurse, Galyna Kolotnytska, who has been described as a
“voluptuous blonde.” Of the rumoured staff of four Ukrainian
nurses that cater to the Leader’s health and well-being, –––––
––––– ––––– emphasised to multiple Emboffs that Qadhafi
cannot travel without Kolotnytska, as she alone “knows his
routine.” When Kolotnytska’s late visa application resulted in
her Security Advisory Opinion being received on the day
Qadhafi’s party planned to travel to the U.S., the Libyan
Government sent a private jet to ferry her from Libya to
Portugal to meet up with the Leader during his rest-stop. Some
embassy contacts have claimed that Qadhafi and the 38 year-old
Kolotnytska have a romantic relationship. While he did not
comment on such rumours, a Ukrainian political officer recently
confirmed that the Ukrainian nurses “travel everywhere with the
Leader.”
