Americans Say Unemployment Is A Bigger Crisis Than At Any Time Since Reagan

Gus Lubin

The latest Gallup poll paints a perfect picture of a jobless recovery.

That green line shows the share of people who named unemployment as the biggest problem facing the nation. It has been been rising since the end of 2008 and just reached a 28-year high.

chart

What else are they concerned about? The economy, of course.

chart

See 10 Reasons Why It Has Become Soul-Crushingly Hard To Find A Job In America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.