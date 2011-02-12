Americans Say Unemployment Is A Bigger Crisis Than At Any Time Since Reagan

The latest Gallup poll paints a perfect picture of a jobless recovery.



That green line shows the share of people who named unemployment as the biggest problem facing the nation. It has been been rising since the end of 2008 and just reached a 28-year high.

What else are they concerned about? The economy, of course.

