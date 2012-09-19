GALLUP: Obama's Convention Bounce Is Completely Gone

AP



President Barack Obama leads Republican Romney by only one point, 47-46, in the latest Gallup daily tracking poll released Tuesday afternoon.Romney gained a point day-to-day in the seven-day rolling average. Obama slipped down a point. On Monday, the president led Romney, 48-45.

It’s Obama’s smallest lead in the daily tracking poll since before the Democratic National Convention, suggesting that the temporary “bounce” has fully subsided.

The results come at the culmination of what was seen as a bad week for Romney.

Gallup’s results today include polling from Sept. 11 — the day he made a negatively received statement about the U.S. mission attacks in Libya and Egypt — through Monday.

However, any effect from controversial comments at a private fundraiser comments will likely be seen over the next few days.

Obama’s approval rating also fell to 49 per cent — below the “safe” 50 per cent mark for re-election. His disapproval rating jumped back up a percentage point to 45.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.