Gallup Suspends Polling Due To Hurricane Sandy

Photo: Gallup

Gallup editor in chief Frank Newport said today that the firm would suspend its daily tracking poll indefinitely due to Hurricane Sandy. Here’s the statement:



Gallup has suspended polling for its daily tracking as of Monday night and will reassess on a day-to-day basis. The ultimate effect on the overall picture of polling between now and this weekend, including election polling, will depend on what happens as a result of the storm, about which we will have a better understanding of on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.

Republican nominee Mitt Romney had jumped back out to a 5-point lead on President Barack Obama among likely voters in today’s poll, which will be Gallup’s last until further notice.

IBD/TIPP announced last night that it would also suspend polling.

Jim Williams, an analyst at Public Policy Polling, told Business Insider today that the firm had no plans to stop polling because of Sandy. But he said PPP would likely reassess on Tuesday if there is widespread damage.

“If we wake up tomorrow morning to half the East Coast incurring massive damage, then that would change our thinking,” he said.

