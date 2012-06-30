POLL: Americans Are Evenly Split On The Supreme Court's Healthcare Ruling

Photo: Getty

Americans are evenly split on the Supreme Court’s ruling to uphold the Affordable Care Act, new data from a Gallup/USA Today poll shows.40-six per cent of those polled said they agreed with the court’s decision, while 46 per cent disagreed.



Responses largely fell on party lines, with 79 per cent of Democrats saying the Obama Administration’s law should be upheld, compared to 83 per cent of Republicans who believed it should be struck down.

Independents were mostly split, although they leaned towards agreement with the court.

However, views of the underlying bill are still mostly unfavorable.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.