America Is The 26th Most Loving Country In The World

Good news, humanity — the world is actually a very loving place! According to the Gallup World Poll, 70% of the world’s population say they experience love on any given day.In the US, that number was even higher with 81% of Americans experiencing love from a family member, good friends, or romantic partner. However, the U.S. was far from the most loving country.



The world leader for love is the Philippines, where 93% of the population reported feeling loved on a typical day. Rwanda came in second at 92%, and Puerto Rico was third with 90%.

At the other end of the spectrum, Armenia, Mongolia, and Uzbekistan had the lowest rankings on the list, with only an average of 29%-32% of the population feeling loved. Justin Wolfers, a Gallup Senior Scientist and University of Michigan Professor, pointed out that the shocking difference between countries could be due to how cultures define “love” — i.e. as simply feelings for a romantic partner, and not family members or friends.

The Gallup World Poll took place in 2006-2007, and surveyed 136 countries with the question: “Did you experience the following feelings during a lot of the day yesterday? How about love?”

See the most loving and least loving countries below, or see the full ranking here.

