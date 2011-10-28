New Gallup Poll Says Unemployment Is Going To Dive

Gallup’s daily unemployment tracking poll has shown a significant decline in the joblessness rate in October, according the polling firm — indicating it is likely next week’s labour situation report will report a drop in the unemployment rate below 9 per cent for the first time since March.



Gallup finds that 8.3 per cent of Americans are without jobs — though its numbers are not seasonally adjusted and its methodology deviates from that of the Bureau of labour Statistics. Last October, the unemployment rate increased or stayed the same in the poll.

