GALLUP HOLDS: Obama, Romney Stay Tied At 47%

The latest Gallup tracking numbers show the presidential race remains deadlocked at 47 per cent.



The poll reflects the same results as Thursday’s tracking numbers, which showed Romney gaining one point to pull into a tie with the Democratic incumbent. It was Romney’s best position in the poll since August 27, before the Republican National Convention.

Friday’s numbers also show Obama’s job approval rating has increased by one point from yesterday, and now stands at 47%, with 48% disapproving of Obama’s job performance.

Despite the improvement, the President’s job approval is still below the 50% threshold considered necessary for re-election.

