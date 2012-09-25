Gallup: OBAMA 48, ROMNEY 46

Photo: AP

President Obama continues to hold a 2-point lead over challenger Mitt Romney in the Gallup daily tracking, leading the Republican 48-46 in Monday’s polling.For Obama, the last two days have proven to be the most significant positive poll movement since the Democratic National Convention. Obama had seen his DNC “bounce” completely subside last week, as Romney tied up the race at 47-47.



Significantly, Obama’s approval rating has also soared over the past few days after crumbling to concerning lows last week.

Obama’s approval rating now stands at 51 per cent, up from 46 per cent last Thursday. His disapproval rating is back down six points, to 42 per cent.

