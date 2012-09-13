Obama Has Equaled His Biggest Gallup Lead Yet Over Mitt Romney

Getty



President Barack Obama‘s lead over Republican nominee Mitt Romney ticked up a point Wednesday in Gallup’s daily tracking poll, equaling his biggest lead yet in the Gallup survey. Obama leads Romney, 50 per cent to 43 per cent. That matches his lead from the April 21-26 period, right after the general election began as Romney virtually locked up the Republican nomination.

Obama’s 7-point lead is up from 6 points on Tuesday. Romney dropped a point day to day.

Obama’s approval rating is also up in the latest daily tracking numbers. His approval rating hit 51 per cent, above the 50-per cent threshold that usually ensures re-election for incumbents. His disapproval rating is also down a point to 42 per cent.

