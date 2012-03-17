Another Poll Has Obama Collapsing

The latest Gallup Presidential approval tracking poll is out, and like some other recent polls … Obama is collapsing.



In just the last few days, Obama’s approval has fallen 5 per cent from 49 per cent to 44 per cent, while disapproval has surged to 50 per cent.

Photo: Gallup

See also: Why there’s something strange about these polls where Obama is collapsing >

