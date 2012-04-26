GALLUP: More Americans Can Afford To Feed Their Families Now

The tide might be turning.



More Americans are able to afford basic necessities, according to a recent Gallup survey of more than 31,000 adults.

The current index score (82) hasn’t increased drastically from last October’s low of 81.2, but the survey shows there has been significant improvement in the way people feel about their ability to pay for health care and food.

Surveyers also reported their communities have become cleaner, safer places to live.

Photo: Gallup

Don’t Miss: 6 common medical procedures you probably don’t need >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.