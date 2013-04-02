This Is Why Everyone Hates Republicans AND Democrats

Across party lines, Americans agree: The Republican Party is inflexible and unwilling to compromise.



Those were the results of a new Gallup poll released Monday morning. According to the poll, 21 per cent of Americans think the GOP is inflexible in its positions. That includes 26 per cent of Republicans, 17 per cent of Independents, and 22 per cent of Democrats — a majority for all three groups.

Twelve per cent of respondents to the poll complained that the GOP was “for the rich” or “protecting the wealthy, not the middle class”; 17 per cent said they had no specific things they disliked about the party.

There was also consensus on why Americans dislike the Democratic Party. Fourteen per cent of respondents — 23 per cent of Republicans, 11 per cent of Independents, and 10 per cent of Democrats — say the party spends too much or increases the budget deficit too much.

The next top complaints were inflexibility and “poor leadership” by the party and President Barack Obama. 20 per cent of respondents said they did not specifically dislike anything about the party.

Far fewer respondents were willing to offer specific items of praise to the parties — 11 per cent said they liked Republicans’ record on budget management, while 14 per cent favoured Democrats’ care for the middle or working class.

Here are the charts that show the negative complaints for both parties:

