Somehow, 30 Million Americans Still Have Confidence In Congress

Only 10% of Americans have “a great deal” or “quite a lot” of confidence in the U.S. Congress, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.



That’s the lowest level since Gallup started asking the question in the 1970s.

That still leaves over 30 million Americans who do have confidence in Congress.

Who the hell are these people? Are you one of them?

Send me an email if you have confidence in Congress and explain yourself.

Annie Lowrey of the New York Times looked into approvers-of-Congress back in March and found they mostly fell into two camps: people who hate Barack Obama so much that they approve of anything other than him; and people who can’t bring themselves to disapprove of anything.

I’m hoping that some of you have more satisfying answers than those. Email me, make your case. I’m listening.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.