GALLUP: Everything Republicans Fear About Democrats Is True

In a poll released Thursday, Gallup tested self-identified Republicans and Democrats on their reactions to various words involving seven “economically related” items. The results reveal a deep partisan divide, and — specifically on the Democratic side — confirm some common stereotypes about voters.



Here’s a look at the seven items and how both political parties reacted to them:

As you can see, Democrats reacted equally well to the term “socialism” as they did “capitalism.” And their reaction to the “federal government” was far more positive than it was for “capitalism” and “big business.”

“These data reinforce the conclusion that certain terms in common use today in political and economic discourse are more politically charged than others,” Gallup Editor In Chief Frank Newport wrote in a blog post.

“Any mention of capitalism, socialism, big business, or the federal government will evoke significantly different reactions from Republicans than from Democrats and from conservatives than from liberals. But, Americans across parties and ideologies are uniformly positive toward small business, free enterprise, and entrepreneurs.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.