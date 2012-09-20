GALLUP: One Of Republicans' Biggest Advantages Has Evaporated At The Worst Possible Time

Photo: AP

Democratic enthusiasm has surged both in swing states and nationally, according to a new Gallup poll, topping Republican enthusiasm and, in the process, wiping out what was thought to be a major advantage for Republicans and presidential nominee Mitt Romney.Democrats have seen a rise in enthusiasm since July. In 12 swing states, Gallup found that 73 per cent of Democrats now say they are “extremely” or “very” enthusiastic about voting for president in the upcoming election. Previously, that percentage had lagged behind at just 53 per cent in June.



Meanwhile, Republican enthusiasm is also up — but not nearly as much. Though that measure has jumped 9 points since June, only 64 per cent of Republicans said they were extremely or very excited to vote. Nationally, Democrats say they’re more excited than Republicans by 6 points.

Here’s a look at the swing-state party enthusiasm breakdown:

Photo: Gallup

Waning Democratic enthusiasm has been one of the biggest potential pitfalls for President Barack Obama in his bid for re-election. In a July CBS/New York Times poll, only 27 per cent of Democrats said they were more excited than 2008 to vote in this election. That compared with an insurgence of Republican enthusiasm — an astounding 49 per cent of Republicans said they were more enthusiastic than 2008.

Gallup’s Lydia Saad and Jeffrey M. Jones write that the uptick in enthusiasm could prove decisive in November:

As more time has passed since the conventions, Obama’s advantage in voting preferences with Romney among registered voters has narrowed. That makes voter turnout a more crucial factor in determining the election outcome. A continued Democratic edge in enthusiasm, especially among those in swing states, could certainly help minimize the typical Republican turnout advantages.

