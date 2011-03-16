Gallup Poll Confirms Huckabee As GOP Front-Runner

“Associates” of Mike Huckabee tell Fox News that the former Arkansas governor is “literally 50-50” on whether or not he will seek the 2012 GOP presidential nomination.



As Mr. Huckabee works for Fox News, it’s unclear why “associates” were needed to assess his intentions. Wouldn’t it have been easier to just walk down to his dressing room and ask: “running for president in 2012, yes or no?”

But never mind.

Everyone assumes that Mr. Huckabee is running; he just doesn’t see any advantage to being an announced presidential candidate at this stage of the race. By being “literally 50-50” on the question, he can continue to keep his Fox News platform, draw his Fox News pay-check and otherwise stay above the campaign fray while remaining very much a part of the political discussion.

So far, this strategy is working just fine, George Will notwithstanding. In a new Gallup poll, Mr. Huckabee easily scores the highest “favourable intensity rating” among likely GOP primary voters and caucus attenders. This comes on top of two polls showing him leading in Iowa and leading in the South.

No wonder he has scheduled a number of fund-raisers for the next couple of months.

