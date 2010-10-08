A Day Before Big Jobs Report, New Survey Predicts Huge Unemployment Spike In September

Gallup’s latest poll on the unemployment crisis sees the rate jump from 9.4% in August, to 10.1% in September.



Not good news for the Obama administration, and certainly a concern heading into tomorrow’s employment situation report.

Photo: Gallup

The report also shows the job market continuing to degrade for those aged 18 to 19, and those without a college education.

