THE BOUNCE CONTINUES: Obama Has His Biggest Lead Over Mitt Romney Since April

The Gallup tracking poll today shows that President Obama has expanded his lead over Republican nominee Mitt Romney, continuing his Democratic National Convention bounce over the past few days in numerous polls.Obama is up 50 per cent to 44 per cent over Romney. That’s his biggest lead since the April 21-26 period, when he led 50 to 43.



Before the start of the convention, Obama led Romney by just a single point. So the race has swung 5 points in only a week.

Obama’s approval rating, which has soared in recent days, now stands at an even 50 per cent, the threshold that usually ensures re-election. That number has surged in the Gallup poll by 6 points over the past week.

Obama’s lead mirrors his 6-point advantage in a CNN poll released Monday.

