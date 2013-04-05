Obama's Disapproval Rating Hits Highest Level Since The Election

APPresident Barack Obama’s disapproval rating has jumped to a new post-election high, according to Gallup’s three-day rolling average survey.



Obama’s disapproval rating spiked 2 points in the past day, putting his disapproval rating at 48 per cent among adults. His approval rating sits at just 47 per cent, which also puts his approval-to-disapproval split underwater for just the second time since the election.

The latest pitfall comes amid a little more than a month of overall decline for Obama after a post-election honeymoon. At one point in December, Obama’s approval-to-disapproval split stood at a high of 58-36.

But since mid-February, the gap has narrowed. According to the Real Clear Politics average of polls, Obama’s approval-to-disapproval split in eight recent surveys is 47.8-47.1.

This chart from Real Clear Politics provides a good look at how the gap in Obama’s approval-to-disapproval split has drastically narrowed since late February:

Real Clear Politics

