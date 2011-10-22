ALL-TIME LOW: Obama's Job Approval Average Plummets

More bad poll news for President Obama.



According to Gallup, Obama’s approval average hit an all-time low in the last quarter (his 11th) falling as low as 38%.

Gallup reports that from July 20-Oct. 19, 2011, Obama’s approval rating “ranged narrowly between 38% and 43% for all but a few days of the quarter.”

His 41% average is a full six points down from his 10th quarter.

This is not just a low for Obama it’s also an historical low. Gallup notes that the only president since Dwight Eisenhower to have a lower 11th quarter was Jimmy Carter who hit 31%.

