Huge moment.



For the first time since the crisis, more Americans say they feel better about their finances than feel worse off.

Here’s the chart from Gallup.

This is part of the big story that consumer confidence is surging, even as corporate AMerica’s confidence is diving.

(Via FireDogLake)

