POLL: More People Than Ever Distrust The Media

More people than ever do not trust the mass media to “report the news fully, accurately, and fairly,” according to a new Gallup survey out Friday morning.60 per cent of respondents to Gallup’s survey said they had “little” or “no” trust in the media, which is the first time that stat has hit the 60-per cent level.



As one might expect, there’s a sharp partisan divide amid an election year. Only 26 per cent of Republicans said they had a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media, which is down from 38 per cent in 2011.

50-eight per cent of Democrats said they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the media, on the other hand. And among Independents, the group most divided between the two presidential candidates, only 31 per cent said they had any trust.

Gallup’s Lymari Morales writes that the disconnect is particularly significant this year:

On a broad level, Americans’ high level of distrust in the media poses a challenge to democracy and to creating a fully engaged citizenry. Media sources must clearly do more to earn the trust of Americans, the majority of whom see the media as biased one way or the other. At the same time, there is an opportunity for others outside the “mass media” to serve as information sources that Americans do trust.

