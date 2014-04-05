This Map Shows Where Americans Trust Their State Governments

Residents in Republican-leaning states are more likely to “trust” their state governments, according to a new survey released by Gallup on Friday.

According to Gallup, in only six states do at least 70 per cent of residents place either a “great deal/fair amount of trust” in their state’s government — North Dakota (77 per cent), Wyoming (76), Utah (75), South Dakota (74), Nebraska (73), Texas (72), and Alaska (71).

Illinois, by far, is the worst-ranking state in the survey — only 28 per cent of its residents say they have a great deal or fair amount of trust in the state government. The next-lowest levels of trust come in Rhode Island (40 per cent), Maine (40), Pennsylvania (46), Louisiana (48), California (49), and Maryland (49).

Here’s a map from Gallup shading the different levels of trustworthiness:

Gallup found that trust tends to be higher in less-populous states than in states with larger populations. Gallup said this helped to explain why red-leaning states earned more trust in the survey.

Illinois is by far the state in which residents least trust their government, which is helped by the fact that two of its most recent governors — Democrat Rod Blagojevich and Republican George Ryan — spent time in prison on wide-ranging corruption offenses.

