Americans Love Moving More Than Almost Everyone Else In The World [MAP]

Americans move way more than basically everyone else on the planet.



Gallup just published the below map which shows the per cent of a country’s population that swapped cities, internally, within the past five years. In the U.S., 24% did:

Gallup says the more advanced the country, the higher likelihood they’ve moved as they search for better educational opportunities. Other countries with a lot of internal migration include New Zealand (26%), Finland (23%), and Norway (22%) — though this does not apply universally.

Younger people are also more likely to move, the survey showed.

