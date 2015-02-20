Here's how people in each state feel about their social lives

Andy Kiersz

South Dakotans tend to be very happy with their relationships, while Rhode Islanders are less satisfied.

Gallup and Healthways used a variety of measures of well-being in their just published 2014 well-being index. Among them was social well-being, which they defined as “having supportive relationships and love in your life.”

States with high social well-being scores are scattered around the country, but the core of the Midwest comes in at the bottom of the ranking:

Gallup healthways social state mapBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Gallup-Healthways

Here are the top ten and bottom ten states in the social well-being ranking:

Gallup healthways social well being tableGallup-Healthways Well-Being Index

