Here are the healthiest states in the country

Good health is a key part of happiness.

In their 2014 Well-Being Index survey, Gallup and Healthways measured well-being along a number of dimensions. One of those is physical well-being, defined in the survey as “having good health and enough energy to get things done daily.”

Western and Northeastern states have high levels of physical well-being, while Appalachia and the heartland suffer on this metric:

