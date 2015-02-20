Here are the states where people feel the best about their finances

One of the most important parts of well being is keeping your finances under control.
The Gallup-Healthways well-being survey included questions on several topics associated with well-being. One of those was financial well-being, summarized by Gallup and Healthways as “managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security.”
Alaska, Hawaii, and the Great Plains states all have very high financial well-being. The southeast comes in with much lower rates of financial satisfaction:
Here are the top ten and bottom ten states on the financial well-being ranking:
