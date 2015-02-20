Here are the states where people feel the best about their finances

Andy Kiersz

One of the most important parts of well being is keeping your finances under control.

The Gallup-Healthways well-being survey included questions on several topics associated with well-being. One of those was financial well-being, summarized by Gallup and Healthways as “managing your economic life to reduce stress and increase security.”

Alaska, Hawaii, and the Great Plains states all have very high financial well-being. The southeast comes in with much lower rates of financial satisfaction:

Gallup healthways financial well being mapBusiness Insider/Andy Kiersz, data from Gallup-Healthways

Here are the top ten and bottom ten states on the financial well-being ranking:

Gallup healthways financial well being tableGallup-Healthways Well-Being Index

