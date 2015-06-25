The 25 countries where people feel best about their lives

Panama, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico are full of people who feel pretty good about life.
The 2014 Gallup-Healthways Well-Being ranking is based on a global survey of about 146,000 people. Respondents are asked about different aspects of how they feel about their lives. Gallup and Healthways combine those into five major dimensions:
- Purpose: Feeling good about what you do and that you can achieve your goals
- Social: Having strong relationships with others
- Financial: Having low economic stress and high economic security
- Community: Liking where you live
- Physical: Having good health
The main ranking is based on the percentage of people in a country who are “thriving” in at least three of those five categories. The Americas were the most overall thriving region in the world in 2014, while China and Sub-Saharan Africa did worse in the ranking:
Here are the 25 countries that scored the highest in the overall ranking:
For more detail, check out the full report here.
NOW WATCH: It’s stunning how the all-star cast for Netflix’s highly anticipated ‘Wet Hot American Summer’ hasn’t aged
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.