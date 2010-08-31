New Poll Says GOP "Tidal Wave" Coming In November

This really could be a total rout.
Check out the lead the GOP has taken in Gallup’s latest generic ballot poll.
Photo: Gallup
This isn’t just the biggest lead of the cycle. As POLITICO points out, this is the largest generic-ballot lead in 68 years, suggesting, as they put it, a GOP “Tidal Wave.”
On InTrade, GOP odds of taking the house are up to 77%.
