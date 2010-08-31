New Poll Says GOP "Tidal Wave" Coming In November

This really could be a total rout.



Check out the lead the GOP has taken in Gallup’s latest generic ballot poll.

Photo: Gallup

This isn’t just the biggest lead of the cycle. As POLITICO points out, this is the largest generic-ballot lead in 68 years, suggesting, as they put it, a GOP “Tidal Wave.”

On InTrade, GOP odds of taking the house are up to 77%.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.