GALLUP: More People Want Balance, Not Just Spending Cuts, In The Fiscal Cliff Deal

Photo: AP

More Americans would like a balance of tax increases and spending cuts in a deal to avert the fiscal cliff, a marked shift from last year, according to a new Gallup survey.The poll finds that 45 per cent of respondents prefer a balanced approach that combines spending cuts and tax increases in a deal. Another 40 per cent chose only spending cuts. Only 11 per cent prefer only tax increases, a number that remained stagnant from last year.



What has changed, though, are the other two numbers. Last year, 50 per cent of respondents wanted spending cuts to only 32 per cent that favoured a more balanced approach. Independents exhibited the biggest shift, moving 20 points toward more balance.

Both President Barack Obama and Congressional Republicans have signaled that they are willing to implement a balanced approach to avert the so-called fiscal cliff. But the increase in support on tax increases over the past year is welcomed by Obama, who is proposing an increase on incomes of more than $250,000. In post-election exit polls, six in 10 voters said taxes should be boosted on top-income Americans.

“The majority of voters agreed with me. More voters agreed with me on this issue than voted for me,” Obama said today in his first press conference since re-election.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.