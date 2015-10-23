Americans are planning to spend more on Christmas presents than in any year since the Great Recession

During October, Gallup runs a survey asking Americans about their Christmas spending plans. After hitting a peak of just over $US900 in 2006 and 2007, average spending intentions plummeted after the financial crisis of 2008 and the Great Recession, bottoming out at just above $US700 in 2010 and 2011.

That average intended spending level has since rebounded, hitting $US812 in 2015.

Gallup notes some caveats with this survey — in past years, follow up surveys in November have often seen big swings, frequently in a downward direction, from October expectations. Still, they write that “these findings point to improved holiday sales this year compared with 2014.”

