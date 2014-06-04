Millennials Are America's Most Godless Grown-Ups

While a plurality of Americans overall still believe in creationism, a majority of young adults believe in evolution.

Gallup regularly polls Americans on their beliefs about how human beings came to be. Overall opinions have stayed remarkably stable over time, with a plurality believing that God created humans in their present form within the last 10,000 years:

The position that humans evolved and God had nothing to do with it has grown in popularity, with nearly twice as large a share of respondents believing this in 2014 than in 1982.

Gallup found that education, religious behaviour, and age all were big factors in how one views human origins. The younger, better-educated, and less religious you are, the more likely you are to agree with the scientific consensus on where we come from:

Age is especially interesting: almost two-thirds of 18- to 29-year-olds believe in evolution, while just 39% of people over 65 do. Millennials are the only age group with a majority believing in evolution. This hopefully bodes well for the future of science literacy.

