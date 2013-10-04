CHART OF THE DAY: American Economic Confidence Has Collapsed In The Past Three Days

Matthew Boesler

It looks like the government shutdown is finally taking its toll on consumer confidence.

Gallup’s daily economic confidence index fell 5 points to -32 today, hitting its lowest level since August 2012.

The index recently climbed as high as 3 on May 29, but has been falling ever since.

In the rolling three-day period between September 30 and October 2, 17% per cent of respondents to the poll described U.S. economic conditions as “excellent/good” (down one percentage point from the day before) while 38% described conditions as “poor” (up one percentage point from the day before).

Meanwhile, 37% of respondents described the economic outlook as “getting better” (down one percentage point from the day before) whereas 59% described the outlook as “getting worse” (up one percentage point from the day before).

Cotd gallupMatthew Boesler/Business Insider, data from Gallup

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.