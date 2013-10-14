Look How Much Economic Confidence Has Collapsed In Just The Last 2 Days

Just a reminder: The fight in Washington is having real economic consequences.

Economic confidence is in freefall.

Over the last two days, Gallup’s economic-confidence tracking poll has fallen from an already low -35 to -43.

Already we’ve seen the largest drop since Lehman, and it’s continuing apace. Real damage is being done by this fight, even if there’s no debt ceiling breach.

