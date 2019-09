From Gallup, the three-day rolling average of their economic confidence index.



Photo: Gallup

That’s right, consumers now feel better about the economy than any time in the last four years.

Of course, this is just one poll, but here’s another one. The Bloomberg US Weekly Consumer Comfort Index is also showing a breakout.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.