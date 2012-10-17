ROMNEY TAKES BIGGEST LEAD YET IN NEW GALLUP POLL

In the final Gallup tracking poll before tonight’s debate, Romney has expanded his lead even further!



Romney has gained two points! He now leads 50-46 among likely voters, up from 49-47.

Here’s the chart showing Romney’s lead expanding.

There are other bad numbers as well.

Among “registered voters” an area where Obama had lead, the race is now tied 47-47%.

